Patriots QB Drake Maye declares himself a fan of Messi and three more soccer stars ahead of Super Bowl LX

Many times in the world of sports, top athletes tend to acknowledge their peers. In this case, the NFL is no exception, as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, ahead of the Super Bowl LX, spoke about his admiration for Lionel Messi, as well as for three other soccer stars.

During a recent press interaction while preparing for the important and decisive game against the Seahawks, Maye was asked about the jersey number he has worn since arriving in the league, and there he couldn’t hide his fandom for both the Argentine star as well as Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

“That I wear number 10? No, but I like to make that correlation. I’m a big fan of Messi, Lionel Messi,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Neymar. Does Mbappe wear number 10 too? Mbappe, who else wears it? Pele? I mean, a bunch of soccer greats. I guess it just happened to be the number, but it think it’s a pretty good number.”

Maybe it’s a coincidence—or maybe not. What’s certain is that the Patriots star wears the same number on his back as some of the world’s biggest soccer stars. Can he win his first NFL title wearing No. 10?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

A winning number

Soccer history is defined by the legendary figures who wore the iconic number 10, with Pele, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi all reaching the pinnacle by winning the FIFA World Cup while sporting that historic jersey. Pele’s youthful brilliance, Mbappe’s explosive 2018 campaign, and Messi’s poetic triumph in 2022 cemented their status as global icons.

In that same elite bracket, Neymar Jr. has built a truly magnificent career; despite the World Cup trophy eluding him, his immense skill and record-breaking goal tally for Brazil ensure his place among the greatest to ever play the game.

Maye seeks glory

Following a stellar breakout season, Drake Maye will seek his first NFL title in Super Bowl LX, leading the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. This milestone game is set to take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Despite nursing a minor shoulder injury from the AFC Championship, Maye is fully expected to start as he aims to cement his status as the new face of the league on its grandest stage.