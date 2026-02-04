Steelers acquire former Bengals legend to help out Mike McCarthy in 2026

Since becoming the new head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike McCarthy has barely had a second to catch his breath. Instead, he’s been busy retooling the staff left behind after Mike Tomlin and the Steelers parted ways following the 2025 NFL campaign.

There is still a long way ahead of the 2026 NFL season—in fact, the 2026 campaign has yet to declare a new champion in Super Bowl LX. Still, McCarthy is wasting no time completing his coaching staff puzzle.

In that regard, the latest addition to the Steelers is one that may rub salt in the wounds of the Cincinnati Bengals. In more ways than one, it’s a win-win scenario for Pittsburgh. Moreover, the Steelers add yet another familiar face for McCarthy, as every staff hire seems to have ties to the Super Bowl champion coach.

As reported by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, former Bengals Domata Peko will join the Pittsburgh Steelers as new defensive line coach ahead of the 2026 NFL season. During his time in Cincinnati, Peko played 171 games. Only Tim Krumrie (188) has more appearances as a defensive lineman for the Bengals.

Head coach Mike McCarthy.

Peko and McCarthy’s past experience

Peko has already worked alongside McCarthy on an NFL coaching staff. The American-Samoan joined McCarthy as an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys. That year, the Cowboys took a massive step backward, as a team that finished 12-5 in 2023 fell to a 7-10 mark in 2024.

Moreover, the defense—which ranked fifth in both points and yards allowed in 2023—dropped all the way to 31st and 28th in those respective categories. After just one year in Dallas, Peko left the staff following McCarthy’s firing.

Peko’s stint with Sanders’ Buffaloes

Since then, Peko had been working with Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado in Boulder. However, only one season in college football has been enough for him to earn another chance in the NFL. Peko will be joining the AFC North, which he knows like the back of his hand, but this time with an unfamiliar organization.