MLB News: Aaron Boone issues strong message to Yankees ahead of 2025 season

Following the confirmation of his return to the New York Yankees, Aaron Boone delivered a strong and clear message to all players, coaches, and front office members ahead of the upcoming season.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees will continue their partnership into 2025, as the manager has been confirmed to lead the team for another season with hopes of going as far as possible. In his statement following the announcement, Boone clarified his vision for the upcoming season for the Bronx Bombers.

After being reaffirmed in his role, Boone made it clear that he’s determined to fight for another World Series title. “I’m already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a World Championship,” he said.

In addition to promising to work hard to get the Yankees back to the postseason, Boone sent a message to everyone in the organization, stating, “It’s a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches, and staff members. Starting with the Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do.”

For context, Aaron Boone joined the New York Yankees in 2018. Over his seven years with the club, he’s led the team to the postseason six times, with the 2024 season marking their deepest run, although they ultimately fell to the Dodgers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gets in between Carlos Rodon #55 and home plate umpire Adam Hamari after the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Has Aaron Boone ever won a World Series?

No, he has never won a World Series, either as a player or a manager. He played for six teams throughout his career, including the Yankees in 2003, when they reached the World Series but lost to the Miami Marlins 4-2.

What is Aaron Boone’s salary with the Yankees?

According to multiple sources, Boone’s salary as the Yankees’ manager is just over $3 million per year. With nearly seven years in the role, his total earnings are estimated to be over $20 million.