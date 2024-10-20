MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends strong message to Yankees front office about Juan Soto

After winning the ALCS title, Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent an indirect message to the New York Yankees' front office about Juan Soto’s future and how they should handle him.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees are advancing to the 2024 World Series after eliminating the Guardians and claiming the American League Championship, with a dominant performance at Progressive Field. Following the game, Chisholm Jr. sent a message to the Yankees’ front office regarding his teammate Juan Soto.

During the postgame interviews, where all the Yankees players spoke to the media, Chisholm Jr. made bold comments, urging the front office to sign Juan Soto to a long-term contract. He emphasized that they should pay him over half a billion dollars.

“Pay Juan Soto,” were the key words from Chisholm Jr. when asked about Soto’s home run that secured the Yankees’ ALCS win over the Guardians. He also told YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits that the contract should be worth $700 million.

During the MLB ALCS title celebration, several Yankees players were heard chanting “re-sign Soto,” making it clear that his teammates want the right fielder to stay with the team long-term.

Juan Soto’s Contract Situation with the Yankees

Soto is currently signed to a one-year, $31 million contract with the New York Yankees and will become a free agent in 2025. Before joining the Bronx Bombers, he played for the San Diego Padres on a one-year, $23 million deal.

Juan Soto’s ALCS Performance Against the Guardians

Soto was highly productive in the ALCS, scoring 5 runs over the five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. He failed to score only in Game 2. In total, Soto contributed 6 RBIs, 3 home runs, and 7 hits. His biggest moment came in the top of the 10th inning of Game 5, when his home run secured the Yankees’ 5-2 victory.