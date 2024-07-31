Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge spoke about the new players and is optimistic about the postseason.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge expressed satisfaction with the acquisitions made by the team ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. The arrivals of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Mark Leiter Jr. have been key to bolstering the New York roster.

The Yankees needed offensive help. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been the team’s only consistent hitters in 2024. While Chisholm didn’t come with a great performance in Miami, he has the potential to become a key figure.

His impact has been immediate: Chisholm has hit four home runs in his first three games with the Yankees, a feat never before seen in franchise history. Although there is no guarantee that he will maintain that level throughout the season, his arrival is an improvement without a doubt.

What did Aaron Judge say about the changes made by the Yankees?

“It’s been great. We already have some good guys that are contributing,” Judge said Tuesday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We saw what Jazz (Chisholm) did tonight, and then Mark (Leiter Jr.) … I don’t think he even had time to take off his shoes from the plane. It’s impressive. We have good guys.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 50th home run of the season against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Chisholm’s arrival has been an energy boost for the Yankees. The former Miami Marlins star has had a historic start in the Bronx uniform. For his part, Leiter provides depth to the bullpen. New York has worked hard to develop a quality relief corps over the years, and they’re always willing to add or subtract pieces as needed.

Enough reinforcement for the Yankees’ possible title?

Deadline moves have made the Yankees a true title contender in 2024. While the team brought in players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Mark Leiter Jr., Judge didn’t mention the decision not to go after Jack Flaherty, a move that sparked debate among fans.