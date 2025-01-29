Alex Bregman’s future with the Houston Astros is up in the air as MLB free agency continues to unfold. Despite the market opening nearly three months ago, the All-Star third baseman has yet to secure the contract he’s seeking.

Meanwhile, the Astros are still internally evaluating the possibility of retaining their star player. However, according to general manager Dana Brown, discussions have not yet involved Bregman’s agent, the powerful Scott Boras.

“We haven’t reached back out to Boras,” Brown said on Tuesday, though he noted that Boras had contacted him for a call. The Astros’ front office is continuing internal talks to determine the best course of action for both the team and Bregman.

“We’ve talked internally about (Bregman) still being available. So we are definitely having conversations within our front office. We haven’t reached back out to Boras. I know we’re taking a deep look at what it would look like if we acquired him—how it would fit financially and if it makes sense for us. We know he’s a talented player. I’d say all our conversations have been internal so far,” Brown stated about Bregman via SportsRadio 610.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a grand slam in the frst inning against the New York Yankees in Game 2 on May 14, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bregman in limbo

Despite free agency beginning nearly three months ago, Alex Bregman has yet to receive an offer that meets his expectations. The Astros’ reported six-year, $156 million offer wasn’t enough to convince him to return.

Bregman: Houston or new Horizons?

There are reports suggesting that other teams, such as the Boston Red Sox, have shown interest in Bregman. However, their offers are currently limited to a four-year contract—potentially falling short of what Bregman expects from a major MLB deal.