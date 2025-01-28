MLB Rumors: Astros’ bid for Alex Bregman faces challenge from multiple teams

The MLB free-agent market remains active as teams prepare for the start of spring training. One of the most intriguing situations is that of Alex Bregman, who could make a return to the Houston Astros, the team where he has built his career.

To make room for Bregman, the Astros have cleared salary space by trading reliever Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, and Jose Altuve has even expressed a willingness to move to left field. However, journalist Chandler Rome from The Athletic has warned that Bregman’s return is not guaranteed.

Rome suggests that the Astros’ front office might be building expectations among fans to keep them engaged, even though Bregman’s return is not fully secured. While the Houston Astros are considered the most likely destination, teams such as the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays have also expressed interest in Bregman.

According to Jon Heyman on “X” (formerly Twitter), “The Astros are trying to bring back Alex Bregman. They’re still willing to offer (at least) $156M over six years, but one reason he declined that earlier is that it’s a pay cut from his $28.5M salary. There’s also said to be another team offering a six-year deal with a first-year opt-out (amount unknown). Other teams in the mix: Cubs, Red Sox, Tigers.”

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros catches a fly by in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Contingency plan for the Astros

Understanding that Bregman’s return is uncertain, the Astros have identified Jorge Polanco as a potential alternative. The versatile Dominican infielder, who has experience in the American League, could step in at third base if Bregman signs with another team, according to The Athletic.

Polanco, a switch-hitter, has shown flashes of talent throughout his career, but his performance has been inconsistent in recent seasons. In 2024, he posted a 93 OPS+ with the Seattle Mariners. While his defense remains solid, his offensive production has declined.

What’s next for the Astros and Bregman?

Next week will be critical in determining Bregman’s future and how the Astros will proceed in the MLB free-agent market. Meanwhile, the uncertainty continues to build, and excitement for the start of the season is growing among baseball fans.