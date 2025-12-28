What happens if Seahawks lose to Panthers today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Seattle Seahawks already clinched their playoff spot but that doesn’t mean that the Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers doesn’t matter. After all, they are still fighting for something.

The fact is that the Seahawks are fighting to secure the first seed in the NFC but if they lose, all things could get difficult. If the Seahawks lose and the 49ers and Rams win, Seattle would then drop to the number six seed and the first seed would become difficult to achieve.

If the Seahawks lose and the 49ers win but Rams lose or tie, they drop to the No. 5 seed. If the team loses and the 49ers lose but Rams win, it also falls down to the No. 5 seed, but then the Seahawks would need to beat the Niners and have the Rams lose to the Cardinals to become the first seed.

The Panthers are not an easy team to beat

While not a Super Bowl contender, the Panthers have shown they are a frisky team to face. Among their wins, they have beaten the Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers. The Panthers might not seem like it, but if taken lightly, they will beat you.

Bryce Young is not the best of quarterbacks, but the Panthers have put him in a position where he can do enough to win these games. It’s a sleeper challenge for the very favorites Seahawks.

The Seahawks need to wrap the NFC

Even if the Seahawks are one of the best teams playing away from home, becoming the first seed in the NFC is key. Not only because they will have the best chances to go to the Super Bowl, but because of what the context is.

Firstly, you play at home every single game and secondly, you have an all-important bye week to rest, recover, and reassess things for the playoffs. Hence, as soon as they can lock up the first seed, the better for the Seahawks.