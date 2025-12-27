NY Yankees reportedly face setback after $56 million ace removed from trade discussions

The New York Yankees entered the offseason already facing uncertainty within their starting rotation, and recent developments have only added to that concern. After losing Gerrit Cole to season-ending Tommy John surgery before the 2025 campaign, the organization has been closely linked to potential trade targets capable of stabilizing the staff.

One name consistently floated in rumors was Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins ace viewed by some league insiders as a possible solution should Miami commit to a deeper rebuild. With the Yankees exploring multiple avenues to reinforce their rotation, Alcantara appeared to be a logical fit given his pedigree and contract structure.

However, a new report suggests that scenario is becoming increasingly unlikely. According to multiple insiders, Miami is no longer actively entertaining trade discussions involving its $56 million right-hander, significantly narrowing New York’s options.

Trade target now off the table

Reporter Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicated that the Marlins have effectively removed Alcantara from the trade market, noting that it would now take an extraordinary offer for the club to reconsider. That stance was echoed by Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, who reported that Miami feels no urgency to move the veteran pitcher this offseason.

Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Marlins pitches against the Mets. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“Alcantara, 30, had a rough 2025 overall, his first year back from Tommy John surgery,” Axisa wrote. “He pitched much better late in the season, however, and the interest at the deadline shows teams still believe in his upside. Alcantara is owed $17 million in 2026 with a $21 million club option for 2027, so there’s no urgency to trade him.”

Other rotation options remain

Despite the setback, the Yankees are not without alternatives. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter suggested the club could pivot to another Miami starter, proposing a deal centered around Edward Cabrera in exchange for outfielder Jasson Domínguez.

For now, though, the latest report underscores a reality New York must confront: one of the most talked-about trade solutions for its rotation is no longer realistic, forcing the front office to reassess its next move.

