Ivory Coast vs Cameroon LIVE: AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

Ivory Coast face Cameroon on Matchday 2 of the AFCON 2025 in a high-voltage clash with major implications for the group standings. Both selections opened the tournament with victories and arrive knowing that a positive result could put them firmly on the path toward qualification. With little margin for error, the matchup promises intensity, quality, and tension from the opening whistle to the final minutes.

Ivory Coast began their campaign with a solid 1-0 victory over Mozambique, a match in which they were clearly superior throughout. The Elephants created six clear scoring chances in their opener and limited their opponent to very few dangerous moments, showing balance at both ends of the field. With Sebastien Haller leading the attack, Ivory Coast are looking to confirm their status as one of the tournament favorites.

Cameroon, meanwhile, took an important first step toward reaffirming their place among Africa’s elite. The Indomitable Lions collected three points in their debut despite dealing with significant turbulence off the field, including the unusual situation of presenting two different squad lists following the dismissal of former head coach Marc Brys. With Andre Onana anchoring the back line, Cameroon rely on experience and resilience as they prepare for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the AFCON group stage.