Trending topics:
soccer

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon LIVE: AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

Ivory Coast face Cameroon in the AFCON 2025 Matchday 2. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Clement Akpa #17 of Ivory Coast and Olivier Mbaissidara #17 of Cameroon.
© Getty ImagesClement Akpa #17 of Ivory Coast and Olivier Mbaissidara #17 of Cameroon.

Ivory Coast face Cameroon on Matchday 2 of the AFCON 2025 in a high-voltage clash with major implications for the group standings. Both selections opened the tournament with victories and arrive knowing that a positive result could put them firmly on the path toward qualification. With little margin for error, the matchup promises intensity, quality, and tension from the opening whistle to the final minutes.

Ivory Coast began their campaign with a solid 1-0 victory over Mozambique, a match in which they were clearly superior throughout. The Elephants created six clear scoring chances in their opener and limited their opponent to very few dangerous moments, showing balance at both ends of the field. With Sebastien Haller leading the attack, Ivory Coast are looking to confirm their status as one of the tournament favorites.

Cameroon, meanwhile, took an important first step toward reaffirming their place among Africa’s elite. The Indomitable Lions collected three points in their debut despite dealing with significant turbulence off the field, including the unusual situation of presenting two different squad lists following the dismissal of former head coach Marc Brys. With Andre Onana anchoring the back line, Cameroon rely on experience and resilience as they prepare for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the AFCON group stage.

Advertisement

Ivory Coast and Cameroon clash in AFCON 2025 Matchday 2

Welcome to our live blog of the AFCON 2025 action. Ivory Coast face Cameroon today in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown in Group F, with both selections coming off opening-round victories and the opportunity to take a decisive step toward qualification.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Ivory Coast and Cameroon battle it out in the group stage.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Cameroon vs Gabon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Where to watch Cameroon vs Gabon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Colombia vs Cameroon live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Colombia vs Cameroon live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Not NY Yankees, Mets or Phillies: 3 MLB teams show interest in Kazuma Okamoto
MLB

Not NY Yankees, Mets or Phillies: 3 MLB teams show interest in Kazuma Okamoto

Better Collective Logo