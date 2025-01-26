The MLB offseason has been full of excitement, with top franchises making bold moves to strengthen their rosters. Among these teams, the St. Louis Cardinals capitalized on the International Signing Period by adding 12 promising prospects to their pipeline, laying the foundation for future success.

While the Cardinals were unable to secure a marquee free agent this offseason, the organization has chosen to prioritize long-term growth over immediate impact. This strategy focuses not only on the upcoming 2025 MLB season but also on sustained success in the years ahead, as all 12 additions are young, developing talents.

Here’s a closer look at the Cardinals’ new crop of international prospects:

Royelny Strop – Outfielder – Dominican Republic – 16 years old Kenly Hunter – Outfielder – Nicaragua – 16 Juan Rujano – Catcher – Panama – 17 Miguel Hernandez – Shortstop – Venezuela – 17 Yeferson Portolatin – Shortstop – Dominican Republic – 17 Michael Cordero – Third Baseman – Dominican Republic – 16 Sebastian Dos Santos – Shortstop – Venezuela – 17 Juan Carlos Garcia – Right-Handed Pitcher – Mexico – 16 Daniel Gomez – Right-Handed Pitcher – Venezuela – 17 Yostin Peña – Outfielder – Dominican Republic – 16 Jesus Perez – Shortstop – Venezuela – 16 Yordy Valdez – Outfielder – Dominican Republic – 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cardinals are making a strong push for the future by investing in young international talents, primarily from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. With the addition of five players from the Dominican Republic and four from Venezuela, the franchise is banking on the potential of these prospects to make a significant impact in the coming years. This strategy highlights their commitment to developing homegrown talent and strengthening their pipeline for long-term success.

St. Louis Cardinals logo.

Advertisement

Top international prospects to watch for the Cardinals

The Cardinals’ front office is keeping a close eye on three standout names from their list of international signings. These prospects are expected to make an impact in the coming years, showcasing the team’s commitment to cultivating young talent. Leading the list is Royelny Strop, an outfielder with a bright future. As the son of Pedro Strop, a 2016 World Series champion, Royelny has inherited his father’s drive and talent, according to industry experts.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado draws attention with unexpected post

Another promising prospect is Kenly Hunter, a 16-year-old outfielder from Nicaragua. Regarded as one of the country’s top young talents, Hunter has drawn attention for his strong athleticism and impressive “bat-to-ball skills,” as noted by scouting reports. His potential makes him a key player to watch as he develops within the Cardinals organization.

Advertisement

The third player to watch is 17-year-old catcher Juan Rujano from Panama. Scouts have praised Rujano for his power at the plate and his ability to drive the ball for extra-base hits. His skill set positions him as a strong fit for the team, and early reviews suggest he could become a significant contributor in the years to come.

Mozeliak’s vision for the Cardinals’ future

As John Mozeliak enters his final year as the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, he shared his reflections and goals for the team’s future. Speaking to St. Louis Today, Mozeliak emphasized his desire to leave the organization in a strong position. “My ultimate goal was to try and create a pretty clean slate for my successor and new management team,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also highlighted the importance of giving the next leadership team the freedom to shape the team’s future. “They would have the ability to do really whatever they wanted to do,” Mozeliak stated. With expectations running high, Cardinals fans are eager to see the team’s direction in the coming weeks as they prepare to contend for a title in 2025.