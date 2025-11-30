Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one of the most important games of their 2025 season when they host the Buffalo Bills, a direct rival also fighting for a playoff spot.

Although the Steelers’ main goal is to win the AFC North, with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals close behind, the wild card race is another possible path, and knocking out Buffalo could be crucial, especially for controlling the tiebreaker.

However, a loss could leave Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on the ropes with only five games remaining on the schedule. The situation would become much more complicated for Tomlin’s team.

NFL Week 13: What happens if the Steelers lose against the Bills?

If the Steelers lose to the Buffalo Bills, they would fall to a 6-6 record and, for the moment, drop out of the playoff picture. The Baltimore Ravens would take the lead in the AFC North.

In addition, in the race for a wild card spot, the Steelers would fall far behind teams like the Chargers, Jaguars, and Bills. It is important to remember that, in this scenario, they would lose the tiebreakers to both Los Angeles and Buffalo.

The remaining opponents on the Steelers’ schedule are the Ravens, Dolphins, Lions, Cleveland Browns, and a rematch in the final week against Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium. Everything could be decided there.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North?

Yes. Regardless of the result against the Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers control their own destiny to win the AFC North because they still have two remaining games against the Baltimore Ravens. By winning all of their games, they would secure the division title with an 11-6 record without depending on any other team.

What happens if Steelers win today against Bills?

If the Steelers defeat the Bills, they would improve to a 7-5 record and remain as first place in the AFC North. They would have a one-game advantage over the Ravens and a two-game lead over the Bengals. In addition, if needed, they would be just one game away from the playoff zone as a wild card team.