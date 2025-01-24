The St. Louis Cardinals continue to face uncertainty, as they have yet to define their direction for the upcoming MLB season, leaving fans in a cloud of speculation. While players like Sonny Gray seem firmly committed to the team, the future of star third baseman Nolan Arenado remains unclear.

Last season, Arenado delivered a respectable .272 batting average, but his power numbers experienced a notable decline. In 152 games, he hit just 16 home runs and posted a slugging percentage of .394, a significant drop from his usual production.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Arenado continues to display unwavering dedication. The eight-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner is focused on returning to peak form ahead of spring training. To achieve this, Arenado has decided to “return to his roots” by training at the University of Texas at Austin.

Although Nolan Arenado did not attend the University of Texas, he does have a connection to the state from his time with the Tulsa Drillers, a minor league team, in 2012. However, sentimental ties aside, the focus remains on his determination to regain his form.

Nolan Arenado #28 and Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Arenado’s message amid uncertainty

With a simple Instagram post reading “Back 2 the Roots,” Arenado reaffirmed his commitment to hard work and preparation. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ front office continues to evaluate options. While there have been discussions about potentially trading Arenado, the process has stalled. His presence complicates any plans for a full rebuild, adding to the growing uncertainty among fans.

Where will Arenado play in 2025?

The burning question in St. Louis remains: Where will Nolan Arenado play next season? With a $21 million salary, the future of the star third baseman hangs in the balance. If he stays in St. Louis, fans hope he can return to his dominant form and once again become the game-changing player he has been throughout his MLB career.