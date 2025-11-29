NY Mets’ Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor reportedly experienced ‘chilly’ locker‑room dynamic during 2025 MLB season

The New York Mets enter the 2026 MLB offseason with questions surrounding leadership in the clubhouse. While Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor were among the team’s top performers in 2025, a personality split reportedly shaped interactions behind the scenes. Despite both stars contributing at elite levels, sources suggest a “chilly” dynamic between them last season.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Soto’s focused, all-business approach clashed with Lindor’s more expressive personality. “Soto is very businesslike— all business, no fluff. He wants to come to the yard and work his tail off and win games. Lindor is into that. It’s just two different personalities,” a clubhouse source told Puma.

The divide reportedly extended to leadership perception, with Puma noting questions over who was guiding the team. Lindor, despite his veteran presence, appeared to lose some grip on the clubhouse, while Soto deferred to other team figures like Starling Marte. Both players, however, led the Mets in WAR last season—Soto at 6.2 and Lindor at 5.9—proving their impact on the field remained strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened between Soto and Lindor?

The reported tension between Juan Soto and Lindor did not affect their production on the field but highlighted differing leadership styles. While Lindor has openly expressed interest in becoming a team captain, Soto has acknowledged Marte’s influence. “That’s something that’s going to have to come from internally,” Lindor said in June, emphasizing that official leadership must be earned within the clubhouse framework.

Juan Soto #22 of the Mets celebrates his two-run home run with Francisco Lindor #12. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Advertisement

Leadership Outlook for the 2026 Mets

see also NY Mets’ David Stearns sends one-word message on Pete Alonso amid MLB free agency

Looking ahead, the Mets will rely on Soto, Lindor, and other key players like Pete Alonso, and Francisco Alvarez to stabilize team culture. Both stars remain committed to winning, and maintaining a strong rapport with teammates will be critical to bouncing back after an 83-79 finish. The club has yet to name an official captain, leaving flexibility in shaping leadership for next season.

Advertisement

SurveyWho should lead the Mets as the official captain in 2026? Who should lead the Mets as the official captain in 2026? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE