Currently Carlos Correa is the shortstop with the highest base salary in the MLB, but other players who are as good as him earn between 3 and 10 million less than him. Check here their salaries.

The Minnesota Twins have one of the best shortstops in the MLB, Carlos Correa, plus he has the highest base salary among players at the same position in the league. The Twins' roster is relatively good, but they haven't won a World Series since 1991.

Carlos Correa is one of the many top names on the Twins' roster, but he is the player with the best base salary on the team. Usually the player who earns the most is a pitcher, but Sonny Gray (Twins' SP) earns just $10,200,00 a year.

So far, the Twins' record is 18-11 overall, the team plays better at home than on the road with 11 wins and 4 losses. The most recent series was a home win against Oakland Athetics (Gray's ex-team). The Twins play them again on May 16, 2022.

Who is the shortstop with the highest base salary in the MLB?

The answer is Carlos Correa with a base salary of $35,100,000, that makes him the shortstop with the highest base salary, plus no other Twins player earns as much as him, not even half of his salary.

Corey Seager is the second highest paid shortstop in the MLB with a base salary of $32,500,000, he plays for the Texas Rangers and he is also the highest paid player for the Rangers, only Marcus Semien comes close with $25,000,000.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best shortstops in the league, Trea Turner has a base salary of $21,000,000. But in the Dodgers franchise the pitchers are the ones who earn the most cash, Bauer (suspended doesn't count) and David Price $32m.

