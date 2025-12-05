NY Mets reportedly eye Twins starter to boost rotation for 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets enter 2026 with major questions about their pitching staff. After a season marked by injuries and inconsistency, the team knows it needs a reliable starter at the top of the rotation to compete for a playoff spot.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are interested in Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. His strong performance and team-friendly contract make him an appealing option for a franchise looking to stabilize its rotation.

With Tylor Megill out for the year after Tommy John surgery and Kodai Senga rumored to be on the trade block, the Mets are under pressure to add proven talent. Ryan could be the kind of arm that changes the outlook for the entire staff.

Ryan’s impact potential

Joe Ryan showed in 2025 that he can be a front-line starter. He posted a 3.42 ERA and a 1.035 WHIP across 171 innings, striking out 194 hitters while walking just 39. Under team control through 2027, Ryan could be more than a short-term fix — he could become a long-term piece if the Mets decide to extend him.

Joe Ryan #41 of the Twins pitches against the Phillies. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Jonah Tong as trade bait

To land Ryan, the Mets may need to part with top prospect Jonah Tong. Ranked fourth in the organization by MLB, Tong flashed talent in his brief major league stint but struggled with command.

His fastball and changeup are considered plus pitches, and his curveball shows promise. If he develops consistency, he could be a mid-rotation starter; if not, he might settle into a high-leverage bullpen role.