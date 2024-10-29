Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers HC Dave Roberts' clear stance on threat of Yankees comeback in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who witnessed an epic comeback in 2004, aims to prevent the New York Yankees from repeating the feat in the 2024 MLB World Series.

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to playing the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to playing the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Dave Roberts, the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, is aware of the possibility of a historic comeback by the New York Yankees of the MLB World Series, similar to the one he experienced as a player in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.

After the Dodgers’ victory in Game 3 of the World Series, Roberts has emphasized the importance of staying focused and avoiding any relaxation. Despite the 3-0 lead, the manager knows the Yankees can still fight back and turn the series around.

The Red Sox’s comeback in 2004, when they overcame a 3-0 deficit against the Yankees, is one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. Roberts, who was part of that team, understands how challenging it is to close out a series when the opponent is on the ropes.

“Don’t talk about that,”Roberts said after Game 3 of the World Series on Monday when a reporter mentioned the Red Sox’s comeback. “Wrong guy. Way too early.”

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For this reason, Roberts has urged his players to maintain their intensity and avoid any complacency. “From the other side—I don’t want to divulge any secrets, but from the other side, I just think that we have got to stay focused, stay urgent,” Roberts said. “I think offensively; to be quite honest, we left a lot of runs out there tonight. Still found a way to win a ballgame. There’s just got to be urgency. I just don’t want to let these guys up for air.”

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani reveals key detail about playing with injured shoulder in World Series Game 3

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani reveals key detail about playing with injured shoulder in World Series Game 3

The Dodgers’ World Series Goal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from clinching the World Series championship. However, Roberts doesn’t want to underestimate the Yankees. Their goal is to close out the series in Game 4 and avoid recalling that historic comeback.

“No, I won’t. I won’t,” Roberts said. “I think that they’re very familiar with 20 years ago and what can happen. I mean, anything’s possible. Our guys are very heady, very hungry for a championship, a parade. So, nothing is going to get in the way of that, nothing.”

To achieve this, the Dodgers will need to continue their strong offensive and defensive performances. Additionally, their pitching must maintain the level shown in the first three games of the MLB World Series.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

