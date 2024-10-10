MLB News: Dodgers' Mookie Betts reveals crucial strategy to overcome slump in Game 4 of the NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts shared his strategy for breaking out of a slump and contributing to his team's victory in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts admitted that he made an important decision before the crucial Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and controlling the factors within his control during the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Mookie Betts acknowledged that negativity on social media can be detrimental and decided to focus on the positives to improve his performance. Additionally, he revealed that he had been struggling with his performance and was searching for a solution to help the team.

“I was like 0-for-20, 0-for-30, or something like that,” Betts shared. “I was just letting it get to me. What was really bothering me was that I wasn’t able to help the team. I know it’s going to take everybody, but I just want to do my part. I needed to control the things I could control, and I wasn’t doing that. I was messing up and not doing my part to help, and that was what was killing me.”

Through prayer and inner motivation, Betts managed to regain his confidence and ability to perform at the highest level. “What was really bothering me was that I wasn’t able to help the team… so I just said some prayers, reached deep down, and tried to become a dog.” Mookie Betts said to Fox Sports.

The Dodgers’ goal in the NLDS

The Dodgers aim to advance to the MLB Championship Series and compete for the National League title. To achieve this, they must win Game 5 against the Padres, which is expected to be an exciting and intense matchup.

