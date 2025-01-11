MLB News: Former Yankees veteran reliever draws interest from 8 teams for 2025 season

The New York Yankees had to part ways with several valuable players who could bolster the defense of any team in the 2025 season, and one of them is a 35-year-old reliever who was recently with the Bombers and could land with a team soon.

According to Jon Heyman, the pitcher now being pursued by as many as 8 teams is Tommy Kahnle, who recently became a free agent. Kahnle has had two solid stints with the Yankees, with his 2024 campaign being his best, posting a 2.11 ERA over 50 games.

Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees pitches in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Developing story…