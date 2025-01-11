Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Former Yankees veteran reliever draws interest from 8 teams for 2025 season

Offseason market still has former Yankees available, including veteran reliever drawing interest from multiple teams to strengthen their bullpen.

Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees Jersey during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Getty ImagesTommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees Jersey during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on July 05, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees had to part ways with several valuable players who could bolster the defense of any team in the 2025 season, and one of them is a 35-year-old reliever who was recently with the Bombers and could land with a team soon.

According to Jon Heyman, the pitcher now being pursued by as many as 8 teams is Tommy Kahnle, who recently became a free agent. Kahnle has had two solid stints with the Yankees, with his 2024 campaign being his best, posting a 2.11 ERA over 50 games.

Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees

Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees pitches in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 03, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Buccaneers' Mike Evans warns the Commanders ahead of 2025 Wild Card game
NFL

Buccaneers' Mike Evans warns the Commanders ahead of 2025 Wild Card game

Paul Pierce slams Pat Riley over Jimmy Butler drama, reflects on LeBron, Shaq O'Neal's Miami exits
NBA

Paul Pierce slams Pat Riley over Jimmy Butler drama, reflects on LeBron, Shaq O'Neal's Miami exits

Joe Burrow's Bengals teammate ends NFL regular season with most expensive fine of Week 18
NFL

Joe Burrow's Bengals teammate ends NFL regular season with most expensive fine of Week 18

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts with a unique take on the Nurkic-Marshall fight
NBA

NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts with a unique take on the Nurkic-Marshall fight

Better Collective Logo