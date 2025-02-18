MLB News: Gleyber Torres speaks out on Yankees exit, eyes success with Tigers

Venezuelan infielder Gleyber Torres is eager to put past controversies with the New York Yankees behind him and focus entirely on his future with the Detroit Tigers. As one of the team’s most significant offseason signings, Torres aims to use his talent to help the Tigers return to the MLB postseason.

Following his departure from the Yankees—where general manager Brian Cashman publicly stated that Torres refused to move to third base—the infielder prefers not to dwell on the matter. “To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Torres told The Athletic. “I believed everything was good, but (now) I think no. So I don’t want to give any comments. … Whatever they have, they have. I’m just focusing on my goals this year, how to get better and help my team.”

Torres explored multiple options in free agency, but the Tigers’ team culture ultimately swayed his decision. “I always bet on myself,” he said. “In this process, I tried to find the right place to play for one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like a family.”

Another unexpected perk of this move? The ability to grow a beard. Unlike the Yankees, who enforce a strict no-facial-hair policy, the Tigers allow players to sport beards.“My wife really liked it,” Torres said with a smile. “My family really liked it. First time I’ve grown my beard, and I’m really happy to play with it.”

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Hinch confident in Torres’ potential

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is excited about what Torres brings to the team. “Gleyber can be a good defensive player, and he will be,” Hinch said. “I think his work with Joey, partly in this offseason and into this spring, is going to be front and center. We feel like he can tap into his athleticism even more. He obviously needs to improve going to his left, if you look at his defensive evaluations. Playing a premium position up the middle, it’s going to be important for him to focus on the little, incremental things that make an effective defender.”

Torres: “Hyped. Excited.”

Torres is embracing the fresh start and the challenge ahead. “Hyped. Excited,” he said. “I think this is the year I have to get better. I’m a player who wants to improve every time. I got a beautiful opportunity here.”