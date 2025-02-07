Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals Gleyber Torres’ resistance to third base after Chisholm Jr. trade

Brian Cashman, general manager of the New York Yankees, recently provided insight into the behind-the-scenes discussions surrounding the acquisition of infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. at last year’s MLB trade deadline. According to Cashman, the original plan was to shift Gleyber Torres from second base to third base to make room for Chisholm. However, Torres firmly refused the position change.

“When I acquired Jazz, I acquired Jazz to be our second baseman and move Gleyber [Torres] to third the rest of last year,” Cashman said on YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove. “[Manager Aaron Boone] wanted to do it the other way. He moved Jazz to third after we got him and kept Gleyber [Torres] at second because Gleyber didn’t want to move to third and was unwilling.”

Gleyber Torres, visibly frustrated by Cashman’s remarks, responded on social media with a simple, “Still? just turn.” This public exchange hinted at underlying tension between the player and the organization.

Yankees face infield uncertainty

While Torres had experience playing both second base and shortstop, his preference was to remain at second. His offensive production also improved significantly once he became a regular starter at the position.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates a double during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

With Torres now a member of the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees must reconfigure their infield. Chisholm, who had never played third base before last season, will need to adjust to the position again.

“Jazz wound up getting baptized at a position he never had played, played it well enough, and now gives us a little more flexibility entering the ‘25 year,” Cashman said.

Who will step up for the Yankees?

The Yankees’ general manager also mentioned Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu, and Jorbit Vivas as potential options to fill second or third base, suggesting an internal competition could unfold during spring training.

“I don’t know how [the third base situation is] going to play out,” Cashman said. “I do think we can have one of these candidates emerge or multiple guys emerge into a platoon situation at worst, or a solo shot at best, and if not, there’s also the marketplace to play around with as we move forward.”

