Reds President sends clear message to Terry Francona ahead of the 2026 MLB season

It’s clear that the Cincinnati Reds have one goal heading into the 2026 MLB season: to improve on last year’s performance and advance beyond the Wild Card round. Terry Francona has already added some new faces, and the president’s words could shift the outlook for what lies ahead.

Nick Krall knows that the additions of both JJ Bleday and Dane Myers significantly strengthen the roster, and he was also emphatic in stating that the door remains open for further additions to the Reds.

“Bleday… obviously the defensive stuff has struggled in center field, but he’s been a solid corner,” Krall said via Joey Mistretta. “He’s provided some power. Left-handed hitter that can… compete for an everyday spot. Dane Myers is a guy that we think can come in, he can play some center field… Over the last three years, he’s hit .297 against left-handed pitching. .360 on-base. We really think he can help that group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will new faces arrive in Cincinnati to further strengthen the roster? Krall addressed the situation, saying: “We looked at these deals at potential upside, but it also allows us to continue to try to make this team better.”

Terry Francona and Nick Krall.

Advertisement

Who could join the Reds?

As the Cincinnati Reds transit the 2026 offseason, rumors are swirling about potential additions to bolster their veteran presence and offensive production. A primary name linked to the club is former star Nick Castellanos; with the Phillies recently signing Adolis Garcia, reports suggest Philadelphia is eager to move the veteran outfielder, making a homecoming to Cincinnati a highly discussed possibility.

Advertisement

see also Reds News: Terry Francona adds experience to his roster ahead of the 2026 MLB season

In addition to a potential trade for Castellanos, the Reds have been mentioned as suitors for proven power hitters who could provide much-needed stability alongside young stars like Elly De La Cruz.