MLB News: Jazz Chisholm Jr sends strong message to Aaron Judge, Yankees ahead of playoffs

All the New York Yankees players are more than thrilled after the team clinched the AL East title. But before the playoffs officially begin, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a message for everyone, including Aaron Judge.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees have officially secured the AL East title, their second in the last three seasons. Now, the team shifts its focus to preparing for the Division Series. But before the playoffs begin, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivered a message to his teammates, including Aaron Judge.

During a brief press conference celebrating his 40 stolen bases in the 2024 MLB season, Chisholm took the opportunity to discuss the upcoming playoffs. He emphasized how his athleticism can help the team, noting that even players like Judge have been more active on the base paths lately.

“I feel like it’s going to help a lot,” Chisholm said. “I feel like everybody else is starting to run a little bit more too. Even Soto and Judge—I think I’m three stolen bases behind Judge and one behind Soto today. So everybody’s getting comfortable with stealing.”

When asked about how he feels playing in the playoffs for the first time, Chisholm expressed his excitement, saying it’s going to be an amazing experience—one he can’t wait for. This marks his first season with the Yankees, having joined the team in 2024 after his time with the Marlins.

“I mean, I’m super excited, especially going to war with these guys, knowing that we’ve got the best talent in the league to do it. And I feel like we have the best teamwork, the best togetherness in the league too. I feel like we’re going to go out there, play as a team, and be unstoppable.”

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

