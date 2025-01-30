MLB News: Max Scherzer agrees to one-year deal with Blue Jays, marking significant salary cut

Max Scherzer will have a new team for the 2025 season, as the Toronto Blue Jays have decided to open their wallets to sign the veteran pitcher, who recently played for the Texas Rangers and was one of the most sought-after free agents due to his experience.

According to Jon Heyman’s initial report, Scherzer will head to Toronto to play for the Blue Jays next season after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $15.5 million. Notably, Scherzer’s salary in Texas was over $40 million per year under a previous massive contract.

The Toronto Blue Jays now have a seasoned arm in their rotation that could help elevate their other veteran pitchers, including Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. All of them bring enough experience to potentially propel the team into a playoff run—something they failed to achieve last MLB season with a 74-88 record, finishing fifth in the AL East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s important to note that 2024 wasn’t a productive year for Scherzer, as he only appeared in 9 games and spent the final four months of the year on the injury list due to a hamstring issue. This was compounded by fatigue in his pitching shoulder and several weeks of recovery early last year following back surgery.

Advertisement

What Was the Largest Contract Scherzer Has Signed?

Scherzer’s largest contract to date was with the Washington Nationals, where he signed a seven-year deal from 2015 to 2021 worth $210 million. After that, he moved to Texas, joining the Rangers on a three-year, $130 million contract.

Advertisement

see also Top MLB players who never won a ring: Greatness without a championship

Scherzer’s Experience Could Be Key for the Blue Jays

With two World Series rings under his belt—one from the 2023 season with the Rangers and another from 2019 with the Nationals—Scherzer, at 40 years old, is no stranger to the postseason. In 30 career playoff appearances, he has posted a 3.78 ERA over 143 innings pitched, a feat few pitchers can match. The Blue Jays haven’t played in a postseason since 2023 and haven’t advanced past the Wild Card game since 2016, when they reached the ALCS but lost to the Cleveland Guardians.