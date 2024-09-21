MLB News: Mets' Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

The New York Mets are eagerly awaiting the return of star shortstop Francisco Lindor. His injury has impacted the team's performance in MLB.

Francisco Lindor, the star of the New York Mets and a potential MVP candidate, received an injection in his back in hopes of speeding up his recovery process and quickly returning to MLB action.

A day after the procedure, Lindor felt well enough to take a few swings, but he’s not yet ready to play again. The Mets hope Francisco Lindor can contribute before the series against the Phillies ends, but this is not guaranteed.

Lindor has expressed a desire to return to the field as soon as possible and is confident the injection will help improve his range of motion. However, he also acknowledges that recovery may take time and that his return will depend on how his body responds to treatment, according to a report from MLB.com.

“I’m trying to do whatever it takes to come back as soon as I can,” Lindorsaid. “Without [the injection] … it didn’t feel like I could get back sooner rather than later. With the injection, they said there was a possibility that could happen. I believe in the trainers. I trust them and their input. And we went and got it done.”

“I hate not having cleats,” Lindor added. “I hate not being available for my teammates, and hopefully, if I wake up tomorrow and say, ‘Man, I’m good to play,’ then it will be a decision between the manager, the trainers, and myself.”

Lindor’s impact on the Mets

Lindor’s absence has affected the Mets on the field. The team has had to rely on young players like Luisangel Acuña Jr. and José Iglesias to fill the shortstop position.

The Mets recognize Lindor’s importance to the team and hope he can return soon. His presence on the field brings stability and leadership to the team. “He’s Francisco Lindor,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We’re talking about a potential MVP. When he says he’s ready to go, it doesn’t matter where we’re at, he’s in the lineup.”