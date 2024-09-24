Trending topics:
MLB News: Mets' Francisco Lindor shares crucial update on injury comeback

The New York Mets need their star Francisco Lindor, and the shortstop is working hard to recover from his injury and return to MLB action.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets rounds the bases on his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game.
© Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty ImagesFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets rounds the bases on his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Mets are eagerly awaiting the return of their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor. Sidelined due to back pain, Lindor has expressed his determination to play again this MLB season.

Lindor has been working hard to recover from the injury that has kept him out of action, undergoing rehabilitation drills, including batting sessions and fieldwork. Although the pain persists, Lindor has expressed his determination to return.

“If I play this year, I don’t think it’s going to be pain-free,” Lindor said after the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Phillies. “And I’m OK with that. I just don’t want it to be a constant pain where I can’t bend over. Then I put my teammates in a position where I’m not helping them as much as I can. That’s not fair for anybody.”

“Every day I’m pushing it to the limit, and today I hit that limit, and then I just felt like that was enough,” Lindor said. “The goal is to come in every day and work as hard as I can to reach that limit that the trainers want me to hit. And then we go from there. Today, I got to that threshold. So, it was another day, another slow step in the right direction.”

Mets and Lindor’s absence

Francisco Lindor’s absence has been noticeable for the Mets, who have relied on other players at shortstop, impacting their performance. Lindor is a key player for the team, and his return would bring stability and leadership.

Mets’ playoff race

The Mets remain competitive with a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Lindor’s return would be a major boost to their ambitions. His determination to return shows his passion and commitment to the team.

Advertisement
