Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: How the New York Mets can make the Playoffs in series with Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets open their major series against the Atlanta Braves, where the winner of this best-of-three series could move on to the MLB postseason.

Brandon Nimmo of the Mets
© IMAGOBrandon Nimmo of the Mets

By Kelvin Loyola

For the New York Mets, this season had turned into one to forget, but the dog days of summer and fall have opened a significant opportunity to send the team to the 2024 MLB postseason. Currently, the Mets sit in second place in the NL East, with the Atlanta Braves closely trailing them for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Mets have a two-game lead over the Braves, and all Carlos Mendoza’s team needs is to win two of the three games to clinch their postseason berth.

The Mets are 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Braves are 6-4. Both teams are evenly matched, but the Mets have several paths to the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement

How Can the New York Mets Clinch the Postseason?

  • The Mets need to win two out of three games against the Braves.
    If they finish their last six games with a record of 4-2 or better, they will also secure a spot.
  • However, if the Mets win just one of the three games against Atlanta, they would maintain a 1.0-game lead but lose the season series to the Braves. In this case, while they would still have some control over their playoff prospects, the situation would become much more challenging.
Advertisement
  • If the Mets lose two out of three against Atlanta, they can still secure a Wild Card spot by sweeping the Brewers in their upcoming three-game series in Milwaukee. Since the Mets would begin Friday’s games with a 1.0-game lead over Atlanta, a sweep against the Brewers would prevent the Braves from overtaking them.
New York Mets New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz

New York Mets New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz

Advertisement

Other Scenarios Include:

  • The Mets can control their playoff chances by winning one game against the Braves and not needing to sweep the Brewers, provided the Braves lose at least one game to the Royals.
  • If the Mets hold a 1.0-game lead over the Braves heading into the final weekend and the Braves lose a game to Kansas City, the Mets can clinch a playoff spot by winning two out of three against the Brewers.
Advertisement
MLB News: Mets\&#039; Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

see also

MLB News: Mets" Francisco Lindor is really worried about returning to the field quickly

Additional losses by the Braves will further enhance the Mets’ playoff prospects.

Worst-Case Scenario for New York Mets

Swept by Braves:
Mets will be 1.0 game back and lose the tiebreaker.

Scenarios to Finish Ahead of Braves

Win 3 vs. Brewers:
Braves must lose at least 2 to the Royals.

Win 2 vs. Brewers:
Braves must lose all 3 to the Royals.

Diamondbacks: Indirect Opponent

Current Standings:
Mets are 0.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks for the second Wild Card spot.

Tiebreaker Advantage:
Mets won the season series against the Diamondbacks.

MLB News: CC Sabathia makes final request to Yankees regarding Juan Soto\&#039;s free agency

see also

MLB News: CC Sabathia makes final request to Yankees regarding Juan Soto"s free agency

Key Games:
If the Mets win 2 against the Braves, they secure a spot.

Alternate Path:
Mets can also qualify by finishing ahead of the Braves or tied with the D-backs.

D-backs Schedule:
Arizona plays 5 games at home against the Giants and Padres this week.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Yankees' historic rivals could land Juan Soto in a surprising move
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees' historic rivals could land Juan Soto in a surprising move

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission after loss to Buffalo Bills
NFL

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission after loss to Buffalo Bills

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 7

Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo