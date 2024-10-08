MLB News: Mookie Betts makes strong confession about his bad streak with the Dodgers

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the San Diego Padres, Mookie Betts is focused on bouncing back in Game 3 of the MLB Postseason Series.

The MLB Postseason Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is tied at 1-1 after the Padres secured a win in Game 2. One of the concerns for the Dodgers was the underperformance of star outfielder Mookie Betts, who struggled to make an impact at the plate.

Betts, regarded as one of the Dodgers‘ top hitters after recording 130 hits, 19 home runs, and 75 runs during the regular season, has not yet found his rhythm in the postseason. He went 0-for-6 in his at-bats during the series, raising questions about his form.

Ahead of Game 3, Betts addressed his performance in the postseason: “If there’s another way, please let me know,” he told the press, acknowledging his struggles.

Betts also opened up about the mental challenges he’s facing: “If I turn my brain off, it’s going to get worse. I have to keep trying,” he said.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a walk-off home run against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

When asked about dealing with the pressure, Betts added to the press: “It’s pretty impossible. You guys are doing your jobs, but you’re asking me about it. So there’s no way to get away from it.“

Dave Roberts on Betts’ struggles

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke candidly about Betts’ difficulties in the postseason: “I don’t know if it’s angst or the pressure of past performances starting to kind of bleed in, but that’s something I don’t want to happen.”

Roberts emphasized the importance of supporting Betts: “It’s more of just go out there and compete your tail off. It’s up to all of us to make sure that he’s in a good headspace to go out there and compete.”

The Dodgers struggled in their Game 2 loss, largely due to dominant pitching by the Padres. Even players like Shohei Ohtani were stifled, unable to showcase their usual brilliance at the plate.

