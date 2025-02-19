Trending topics:
MLB News: David Ortiz drops bold price tag on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s next contract

David Ortiz shares his thoughts on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract situation, adding intrigue to the Blue Jays' future decisions. Could this impact Guerrero Jr.'s path in MLB?

By Alexander Rosquez

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with David Ortiz during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
© Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with David Ortiz during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ decision not to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract has sparked controversy across the MLB world. Many are questioning why the team would allow its star—a homegrown talent with deep Canadian baseball roots—to reach free agency next winter instead of securing him as a Blue Jay for life.

President Mark Shapiro’s comments on the team’s final offer and Guerrero Jr.’s own vague remarks about negotiations fail to capture the full extent of the divide between both sides. However, a statement from Hall of Famer David Ortiz, a close friend of the Guerrero family, may shed new light on the situation.

Ortiz has maintained a strong bond with the Guerrero family since his playing days alongside Vladimir Sr. As a Dominican baseball icon, he has been both a mentor and confidant to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., offering insights from his own experience with free agency negotiations. That makes his recent comments particularly intriguing.

In an interview with Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz criticized the Blue Jays for not securing Guerrero Jr. Then, unprompted, he suggested a price tag for his next contract: “He deserves a 13-year, $585 million contract,” Ortiz stated. “Vladdy Jr. is an elite offensive player, he’s young, and he has Gold Glove-caliber defense.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to striking out against the Miami Marlins during the fifteenth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 29, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

An unbridgeable gap for the Blue Jays?

It’s highly possible that Ortiz has inside knowledge of Guerrero Jr.’s contract demands, which could explain why the Jays failed to reach an agreement. Guerrero Jr. has every right to seek what he believes he’s worth—he remains one of baseball’s premier hitters and is still in his prime.

However, $45 million per year is a staggering figure for a player who has shown inconsistencies both on defense and the basepaths. He also lacks the sustained dominance or generational upside of players like Juan Soto.

Is Guerrero Jr.’s asking price justified?

If Ortiz’s valuation is accurate, Guerrero Jr.’s contract expectations could exceed even the most optimistic projections for the next MLB offseason. The pressing question now is whether the Blue Jays will be willing to meet that price or if they’re prepared to risk losing one of their franchise cornerstones.

