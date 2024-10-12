MLB News: Padres star Manny Machado reflects on painful Game 5 NLDS loss to Dodgers

The San Diego Padres suffered a painful elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS, and team leader Manny Machado reflected on the end of their MLB season.

Manny Machado, star of the San Diego Padres, expressed his frustration and disappointment following his team’s elimination in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the significant strides the Padres made during the MLB season, the loss to their division rivals left a bitter taste.

The Padres had a successful season, surpassing initial expectations and securing a playoff berth. Even after the departure of Juan Soto, the team made strategic moves to strengthen its roster and compete for a championship.

However, Joe Musgrove’s injury and the lack of offensive production in key moments were crucial factors in their elimination. Despite their progress, the Padres fell short of expectations and were knocked out of the title race.

Manny Machado shared his thoughts after the Padres’ elimination. “It sucks to lose, right,” he told the media postgame, via 97.3 The Fan. “You take it how it is. I’m just proud of these guys. This group in here went above and beyond every single day and fought until the last out was made. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of this team and organization, and everything we’ve done this year.”

The Future of the Padres in MLB

It will be crucial for the Padres to analyze the mistakes made in the postseason and work to address them. Additionally, they will need to evaluate potential moves in free agency to bolster their roster and increase their chances of success in the next MLB season.

