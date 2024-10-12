Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Padres star Manny Machado reflects on painful Game 5 NLDS loss to Dodgers

The San Diego Padres suffered a painful elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS, and team leader Manny Machado reflected on the end of their MLB season.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of Game Five of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Manny Machado, star of the San Diego Padres, expressed his frustration and disappointment following his team’s elimination in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the significant strides the Padres made during the MLB season, the loss to their division rivals left a bitter taste.

The Padres had a successful season, surpassing initial expectations and securing a playoff berth. Even after the departure of Juan Soto, the team made strategic moves to strengthen its roster and compete for a championship.

However, Joe Musgrove’s injury and the lack of offensive production in key moments were crucial factors in their elimination. Despite their progress, the Padres fell short of expectations and were knocked out of the title race.

Advertisement

Manny Machado shared his thoughts after the Padres’ elimination. “It sucks to lose, right,” he told the media postgame, via 97.3 The Fan. “You take it how it is. I’m just proud of these guys. This group in here went above and beyond every single day and fought until the last out was made. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of this team and organization, and everything we’ve done this year.”

Advertisement

The Future of the Padres in MLB

It will be crucial for the Padres to analyze the mistakes made in the postseason and work to address them. Additionally, they will need to evaluate potential moves in free agency to bolster their roster and increase their chances of success in the next MLB season.

MLB News: Lakers Star LeBron James reacts on social media to Dodgers&#039; thrilling NDLS Game 5 victory

see also

MLB News: Lakers Star LeBron James reacts on social media to Dodgers' thrilling NDLS Game 5 victory

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Steve Kerr sends clear message to Andrew Wiggins after Klay Thompson's exit

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Paul George opens up about the mindset required for success with the 76ers

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders is firm about Travis Hunter and the Heisman Trophy

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo