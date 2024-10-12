Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Dave Roberts sends powerful message after Dodgers' Game 5 NLDS victory over Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his team for defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS, securing their spot in the Championship Series of the MLB Playoffs.

Manager Dave Roberts
Manager Dave Roberts after Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is thrown out at home plate in the fourth inning during Game Four of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 09, 2024 in San Diego, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a thrilling 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB playoffs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered a powerful message to his team.

The Dodgers displayed remarkable pitching strength, recording back-to-back shutouts to silence the Padres’ powerful bats. This victory marks the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the Championship Series since 2021.

According to MLB.com, Manager Dave Roberts emphasized the character and resilience of the Dodgers, highlighting how they never gave up and fought for every win. We talked about this series. It was going to test us, and we fought,” said Roberts. “We didn’t relent, not once, and I just couldn’t be more excited for this ballclub.”

In the Dodgers’ clubhouse during the post-game celebration, Roberts expressed his unwavering confidence in the team: “I’ve never believed in a group of men more than I’ve believed in you guys,” he said, via Fox Sports.

Kiké Hernández’s message to the Dodgers

Before Game 5, Kiké Hernández delivered a brief but powerful speech to his teammates. Known for his candidness and leadership, Hernández reminded the Dodgers not to let past failures impact their current mission.

MLB News: Lakers Star LeBron James reacts on social media to Dodgers' thrilling NDLS Game 5 victory

“Inside those doors, inside those walls, we don’t really care,” Kiké said. “And that’s where, like, not giving a damn comes into play. ‘I don’t care what anybody says, I don’t care what it looks like, we’re all in this together.’ We believe in each other, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win a ballgame.”

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

