MLB News: Dave Roberts sends powerful message after Dodgers' Game 5 NLDS victory over Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his team for defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS, securing their spot in the Championship Series of the MLB Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a thrilling 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, advancing to the Championship Series in the MLB playoffs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered a powerful message to his team.

The Dodgers displayed remarkable pitching strength, recording back-to-back shutouts to silence the Padres’ powerful bats. This victory marks the first time the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the Championship Series since 2021.

According to MLB.com, Manager Dave Roberts emphasized the character and resilience of the Dodgers, highlighting how they never gave up and fought for every win. “We talked about this series. It was going to test us, and we fought,” said Roberts. “We didn’t relent, not once, and I just couldn’t be more excited for this ballclub.”

In the Dodgers’ clubhouse during the post-game celebration, Roberts expressed his unwavering confidence in the team: “I’ve never believed in a group of men more than I’ve believed in you guys,” he said, via Fox Sports.

Kiké Hernández’s message to the Dodgers

Before Game 5, Kiké Hernández delivered a brief but powerful speech to his teammates. Known for his candidness and leadership, Hernández reminded the Dodgers not to let past failures impact their current mission.

“Inside those doors, inside those walls, we don’t really care,” Kiké said. “And that’s where, like, not giving a damn comes into play. ‘I don’t care what anybody says, I don’t care what it looks like, we’re all in this together.’ We believe in each other, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to win a ballgame.”