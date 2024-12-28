Where to watch East Carolina vs NC State live for free in the USA: 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina will take on NC State in what will be the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The NC State Wolfpack will take on the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl, with the Wolfpack entering as favorites. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for total points at 59.5, signaling expectations for an action-packed matchup.

NC State come into the game riding momentum from a hard-fought 35-30 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, highlighted by an impressive offensive display. On the other hand, East Carolina are looking to bounce back after a 34-20 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

When will the East Carolina vs NC State match be played?

East Carolina face off against NC State this Saturday, December 28th, in the highly anticipated 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl. The game will kick off at 5:45 PM (ET).

East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser – IMAGO / Newscom World

East Carolina vs NC State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 4:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 2:45 PM

How to watch East Carolina vs NC State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between East Carolina and NC State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.