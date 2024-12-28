Commodores QB Diego Pavia issues big warning to the rest of the NCAAF teams ahead of upcoming season

After concluding this season in the NCAAF with a victory over Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl, the Vanderbilt Commodores are already focused on what’s ahead for next season. Diego Pavia, the team’s star quarterback, is confident that they can go even further in the upcoming year.

Led by Clark Lea, Vanderbilt delivered an impressive performance on Friday night, defeating their opponent 35-27. After the game, Pavia spoke with ESPN sideline reporter Ashley Shahahmadi and made it clear what his goals are for the upcoming year, where he will once again wear the Commodores’ colors.

“I want to be a national championship winning team,” Pavia said. “I feel like we’ve got the pieces to do it. We’re missing maybe one or two more pieces and once we have those guys, we’re ready to go as long as everyone stays healthy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pavia accumulated more than 200 total yards and scored five touchdowns in the victory. His five touchdowns set a new bowl record for the program, and it marked Vanderbilt’s first bowl win since 2013.

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores celebrates after an overtime victory over Virginia Tech Hokies at FirstBank Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Finally, Pavia made it clear what this victory meant for the Commodores: “It means a lot. I feel like it means more to the fans here at Vanderbilt. This is just a stepping stone. So, we want a lot bigger stage than what we’ve got right now,” the QB said. “I just feel like God’s given me the gift to just have a different mentality. I just have a mamba mentality every time I step on the field. I feel like nobody’s better than me. I’m the best person ever. When I come on the football field, that’s how I feel.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders sends strong warning to NFL teams about his receivers

Clark Lea shared his thoughts on the tough match

The matchup between Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech undoubtedly had it all, with moments of intense, physical play between the two programs. Commodores head coach Clark Lea addressed the numerous confrontations that arose between the teams.

Advertisement

“It’s two competitive and tough teams,” Lea said. “Obviously, it’s getting a little chippy, but they’re playing hard. Both sides want to win, so that’s the first thing.”

“It is about focusing. It is about the discipline, respect and spirit for us. We got to close the game out, which means we have to focus on our end, on execution, and doing things we need to do to finish against really good team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea during the first half of his game against the Ball State Cardinals.

Diego Pavia reunites with Trent Hudson once again

A new face joins the Commodores as they prepare for the upcoming season, and it’s none other than a familiar one to QB Diego Pavia, with whom he shared a roster at New Mexico State back in 2023.

Advertisement

The talented wide receiver Trent Hudson is joining Vanderbilt’s roster for the 2025 season through the transfer portal, and once again, he will be running routes alongside his former teammate, Pavia.