MLB News: Padres unveil plan to block Dodgers fans from taking over Petco Park during playoffs

The first two games of the series will be on the road, but the San Diego Padres already have a plan in place for their home games. Their goal? To prevent the Los Angeles Dodgers fans from dominating the crowd at Petco Park.

The San Diego Padres are gearing up for the start of the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 5, with Game 1 taking place at Dodger Stadium. However, when the series shifts to San Diego for Games 3 and 4, the Padres are reportedly implementing a plan to limit the presence of Dodgers fans at Petco Park.

According to multiple sources, including Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated, the Padres will activate a warning and blocking system for those trying to purchase tickets for Games 3 and 4 through their official website.

The strategy is designed to restrict ticket sales to residents of select areas, including San Diego County, southern Orange County, and western Arizona—regions where Dodgers fans are less prevalent.

While this move may reduce the number of the Los Angles Dodgers fans in the stadium, it’s unlikely to completely prevent them from attending, especially given the Dodgers’ status as favorites in the series and the star power of players like Shohei Ohtani, who draw large crowds.

When are the NLDS playoff games at Petco Park?

Game 3 of the Padres-Dodgers series is scheduled for October 8, with Game 4 following on October 9. If the series extends to Game 5, it will be played at Dodger Stadium. However, the Padres could return to Petco Park if the series reaches a later stage.

When did the Padres last win the NLDS against the Dodgers?

In 2022, the Padres pulled off a surprising NLDS victory over the Dodgers, winning the series 3-1. They took one game at Dodger Stadium and two at home to advance, but ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the NLCS.