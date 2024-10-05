MLB News: Patrick Mahomes sends strong warning to Yankees legend Derek Jeter ahead of series vs Royals

Patrick Mahomes is a star of the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League, but he is also one of the owners of the Kansas City Royals and keeps an eye on the team’s progress in the MLB Playoffs. Such is his interest that the three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback sent a strong message to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Despite being focused on the Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints, Mahomes took some time during a press conference to talk about the Royals’ series against the Yankees, not forgetting the historic rivalry between the two teams and leaving a strong message for Jeter, a former player and fan of the New York team the quarterback knows well.

“I’m excited, this is awesome for the city. I’ve heard all the stories about how great the atmosphere was the last time they were in the playoffs and they’re going up against the Yankees, a great baseball team,” Mahomes said of the divisional series that will put the spotlight on the Royals, who went from 106 losses last season to making the playoffs this campaign.

Mahomes’ strong warning to Jeter

“I’ll let him come and see me because if we have a chance of winning, I’ll get to talk trash. He’s a big Yankees fan, but I think if his team loses this series, he might have to move cities. So let’s see if we can do that for him,” Mahomes warned Derek Jeter ahead of the 2024 American League Division Series.

The context of the phrase is that baseball Hall of Famer Jeter has a good relationship with Mahomes and will take advantage of the trip to Missouri to see him at Kauffman Stadium when the 29-year-old quarterback presents with the Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season.

High expectations for Kansas City Royals in the playoffs

As Mahomes said, Kansas City is living a moment of joy as the Royals return to the play-offs. Matt Quatraro’s side advanced to the Divisional Series with a 2-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series, and now will face an intense showdown against the Yankees, starting with the first game on Saturday night.

The Royals broke a long streak of eight seasons without reaching the playoffs. In three of those campaigns, they even had records of more than 100 losses, so the atmosphere is different now in Kansas City.