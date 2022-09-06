With the MLB season reaching its key point, we discuss the top three candidates to win the National League's Most Valuable Player award.

The Major League Baseball season is reaching its breaking point. It's time to see whether the Los Angeles Dodgers will honor their condition as favorites or if another team like the Atlanta Braves will shock the world again.

Whatever the case, most experts predict that the World Series champion will come out of the National League again. That's not much of a surprise, considering NL teams have won the Commissioner's Trophy three years in a row.

So, that means that some of the best players are thriving in the NL right now. With that in mind, let's take a look at the only three players that could actually take home the National League MVP award.

MLB News: Leading Candidates For National League MVP

3. Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman sure feels right at home with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His first season away from the Braves has been one of the best of his career, and he's been the most consistent player on the best team in baseball.

Freeman continues to be ageless and has already earned the love and respect of the Dodgers' fanbase. He's slashing .324/.395/.510 with 17 homers, 84 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and is leading the league in hits (170) and doubles (43).

2. Nolan Arenado

Some claimed that Nolan Arenado wouldn't be able to sustain his offensive production away from Coors Field. Needless to say, they were far off, as he's been a stud for the St. Louis Cardinals this season.

Arenado is one of the most spectacular fielders in the league and a walking highlight reel on defense. But his offense has been even better this year, slashing .301/.365/.558 with 28 dingers, 89 RBIs, and 4 swiped bags.

1. Paul Goldschmidt

But as great as those two guys have been, no player in the National League has been as impressive as Paul Goldschmidt this season. He and Arenado are the sole reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals will make the playoffs this year.

Goldschmidt is turning back the clock and having one of the best seasons of his career, which is a lot to say. Thus far, he's slashed .328/.416/.613 with 34 homers, 107 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases, all while leading the league in RBIs, AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS, OPS+, and total bases.