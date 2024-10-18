MLB News: Pete Alonso delivers powerful message to Mets after NLCS Game 4 loss to Dodgers

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are battling to stay alive in the MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

Pete Alonso, a standout player for the New York Mets, expressed confidence in the team despite their loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Despite challenges and ongoing speculation about his future, Alonso remains focused on the present and helping the Mets advance in the MLB postseason. His recent home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series demonstrated his ability to lead the team in crucial moments.

Alonso has been a key piece for the Mets this season. His offensive power and leadership have been essential to the team’s success. Despite his recent struggles in the NLCS, Alonso remains a vital figure and is expected to contribute significantly in the upcoming games.

“I believe in this group,” the All-Star first baseman told the media, per SNY. “This group has responded so well to adversity all year. The character of this team – the one word I can think of for the 2024 Mets other than Grimace is resiliency. That’s just who we are.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is forced out by Pete Alonso #20 and Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets seventh inning during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Alonso’s future with the Mets

Pete Alonso is in the final year of his contract, and his future with the Mets remains uncertain. However, the player has expressed his desire to stay in New York and continue to be part of the team.

The Mets are also interested in retaining Alonso, but contract negotiations can be complex. His performance in the MLB postseason could influence the team’s future decisions.