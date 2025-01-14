Nick Castellanos, one of the standout players from last MLB season, gave his all to help the Philadelphia Phillies make a deeper postseason run in 2024. However, the team’s journey was cut short after an early exit against the New York Mets. As the offseason progresses, Castellanos shared his thoughts on Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani winning the NL MVP last year.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Phillies are determined to contend for, at minimum, a National League Championship. While the team hasn’t made significant roster moves during the offseason, Castellanos is poised to step up as a leader and drive a strong performance in the upcoming season.

During a conversation on The Chris Rose Rotation, Castellanos expressed his perspective on Ohtani‘s NL MVP award. Surprisingly, he believes another player was more deserving of the honor: José Iglesias. “If you’re looking at the MVP as having the most weight on creating wins for your team, there’s no other player that has had that much weight as José Iglesias,” Castellanos remarked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He elaborated on Iglesias’ impact: “I think with him being able to come in and bring that Latin spark, knock the ice off Lindor, and finally get Vientos comfortable enough to become an everyday third baseman, he gave direction to a team that looked like it had none.“

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out during the first inning against the New York Mets in Game Two of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Castellanos reflects on Iglesias’ impact and Ohtani’s dominance

Iglesias transitioned to the Mets last year, and Phillies star offered high praise for his former teammate’s performance, crediting him with making a significant difference for a team that advanced to the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Bryce Harper’s ex-teammate signs $33M deal with Blue Jays amid shoulder concerns

“I’m saying that him going to the Mets and being himself got the organization to move in one direction,” Castellanos remarked, emphasizing Iglesias’ influence on the team’s trajectory.

Advertisement

Castellanos went on to compare Iglesias’ impact with Ohtani’s, who claimed the NL MVP award for his extraordinary season. “Ohtani played a huge part in the Dodgers winning the World Series. But I don’t know if he’s the sole reason for the Dodgers’ success,” Castellanos observed.

Despite the comparison, Castellanos expressed unreserved admiration for Ohtani while reinforcing his belief in Iglesias’ value. “That doesn’t mean what Shohei did isn’t worthy of the record books—he’s an amazing player. If I’m starting a baseball team, I’m picking Shohei over José, no doubt about it. But the way I saw baseball last year, through my eyes, José Iglesias was the National League MVP.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castellanos opens up about playoff loss

In addition to his thoughts on Ohtani and Iglesias, Castellanos reflected on the emotional toll of losing in the MLB playoffs, offering an honest perspective on the process of moving forward.

see also MLB News: Blue Jays add star reliever on three-year deal after Orioles reportedly pull out

“Grieving comes in waves. Sometimes, it sucks—especially right after a loss,” Castellanos admitted. “But then there’s a decompression period where you think, ‘Man, I get to relax for a second.’”

Advertisement

He continued by describing how he uses the offseason to reflect and process the season. “There’s a moment where you can catch your breath. For me, that’s when I analyze and process everything. I sit back, listen to all the postseason interviews, and really pay attention to what the organization is doing.“