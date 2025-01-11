Trending topics:
MLB News: Blue Jays add star reliever on three-year deal after Orioles reportedly pull out

The Blue Jays have signed a star reliever to a three-year deal after the Orioles reportedly backed out of an earlier agreement, reshaping MLB's free-agent market.

Jeff Hoffman #68 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.
© Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJeff Hoffman #68 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jeff Hoffman, the standout pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, has found a new home in MLB. The right-hander, originally drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014, has signed a three-year contract with the very team where he began his Major League journey.

However, the road back to Toronto was anything but straightforward. Hoffman had reportedly reached an agreement with the Baltimore Orioles on a three-year, $40 million contract.

“Hoffman and the Baltimore Orioles reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract earlier this week, sources say,” Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday. “The Orioles, however, flagged Hoffman’s physical—two sources say it was his right shoulder.”

The Orioles’ decision to back out of the deal opened the door for the Blue Jays, who moved quickly to secure Hoffman. The right-hander ultimately signed a $33 million contract with Toronto—$7 million less than the original agreement with Baltimore.

A homecoming and a chance to shine

Hoffman’s return to Toronto is a significant chapter in his career. Selected by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2014 draft, Hoffman’s time with the organization was short-lived, as he was included in the trade that brought Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto.

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays projected to secure $88 million deal for All-Star player

see also

MLB Rumors: Blue Jays projected to secure $88 million deal for All-Star player

Now, nearly a decade later, Hoffman has the chance to make a mark with the team that first believed in his potential. Coming off a stellar 2024 season with the Phillies—where he posted a 2.17 ERA and recorded 89 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings—Hoffman is poised to elevate his status among the American League’s pitching elite.

An unforeseen twist in the free-agent market

Hoffman’s free agency serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of MLB’s offseason. The Orioles’ decision to walk away from the deal due to concerns over his physical allowed the Blue Jays to step in and secure a talented reliever at a reduced cost.

For Hoffman, it’s a chance to not only return to his roots but also continue building on his remarkable performance from 2024. For Toronto, it’s an opportunity to strengthen their bullpen with a pitcher who has proven he can shine on the biggest stage.

