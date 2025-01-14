MLB News: Sean Manaea sends a clear message to Mets front office to re-sign Pete Alonso

Trending topics:
During the MLB offseason, Sean Manaea comments on Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets.

By Alexander Rosquez

© Photo by Elsa/Getty ImagesPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after he scored in seventh inning during game one of a double header at Citi Field on September 27, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Sean Manaea, the New York Mets‘ latest addition, has voiced his hopes for the team to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso. The pitcher, who has been training alongside Alonso during the MLB offseason, emphasized the first baseman’s importance to the team’s success, especially following the high-profile acquisition of Juan Soto.

“We’ve done an incredible job this offseason: We got Juan and some other things,’’ Manaea shared during a Zoom call on Monday. “Hopefully, a couple of other things happen.”

Manaea and Soto share history from their time with the San Diego Padres, and the pitcher didn’t hold back in praising Soto’s influence. “When he first came over, you could feel his energy and what he brings to the table,’’ Manaea said. “He carried that through the rest of the season and postseason. We have some history. I’m happy he’s here.”

Soto’s arrival in New York has already elevated the Mets’ expectations, but Manaea believes retaining Alonso would be another pivotal move to solidify the roster.

Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets reacts after an out in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game Three of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

What message did Manaea deliver to the Mets about Pete Alonso?

Manaea, who signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Mets, has expressed his desire for Pete Alonso to remain in Queens. “I’m always going to support him, and I’d definitely love to have him back on the Mets and be our first baseman,’’ Manaea said. “Hopefully, we can get that done, but whatever happens, I’ll be happy for him.”

Their bond extends beyond the field, as both players have been working out together in Tampa, Florida, during the offseason, strengthening their connection and shared ambition.

Building a powerhouse in New York

The Mets are assembling a roster designed to compete for a World Series title. The addition of Soto was a game-changing move, significantly raising the team’s ceiling. Now, keeping Alonso, a cornerstone player, is seen as a crucial next step in creating a championship-caliber team.

A promising era for the Mets

The possibility of seeing Manaea, Soto, and Alonso in the same lineup excites Mets fans and signals the dawn of a new era for the franchise. With a blend of star power and ambition, this trio could spearhead the Mets’ pursuit of sustained success in MLB.

Alexander Rosquez

