The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new head coach following Mike McCarthy’s departure. Jerry Jones is now targeting a former coach of Aaron Rodgers to lead the team in the 2025 season.

Recent years have been challenging for the Cowboys. Despite having a star-studded roster, the NFC East team has struggled to find success, leaving fans increasingly frustrated with the situation.

With their 2024 NFL season concluded, the Cowboys have begun preparations for the upcoming campaign. Despite Jones’ efforts to retain Mike McCarthy, the coach was dissatisfied with the contract extension offer, leading the club to part ways with him a few days ago.

Report: Cowboys target Aaron Rodgers’ former coach to replace Mike McCarthy

A new era is set to begin for the Cowboys. After five years in Dallas, Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, prompting the team to part ways with him recently.

McCarthy finished his tenure with a 49-35 record but struggled to achieve playoff success. Despite this, Jones was interested in keeping him for a longer term, but financial disagreements led to their split.

Now, the Cowboys face the challenge of finding a top-tier head coach for 2025. They are reportedly targeting a former coach of Aaron Rodgers for the role.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have significant interest in Robert Saleh. He recently coached the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers but was dismissed midseason in 2024 after disappointing results.

Head coach Robert Saleh watches his team play against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reports indicate that Jerry Jones plans to interview Saleh in the coming days. This would mark their first known candidate, but it is expected to be one of many as they search for their next head coach.

What’s next for Mike McCarthy?

Mike McCarthy’s departure from the Cowboys surprised many. Both the club and the coach were interested in continuing their partnership, but financial differences led to their separation earlier this month.

Reports suggest that McCarthy is already attracting interest from other teams. The Chicago Bears are reportedly set to interview him in the coming days, as they think he could help Caleb Williams improve.

