MLB News: Bryce Harper’s ex-teammate signs $33M deal with Blue Jays amid shoulder concerns

The Toronto Blue Jays have decided to make a big bet, signing a reliever who recently played alongside Bryce Harper to a hefty contract, despite another team rejecting him over shoulder issues.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from second base in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Four of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from second base in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Four of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively exploring ways to strengthen their bullpen, with one of their key targets for the 2025 season being a former Bryce Harper teammate who was recently let go by another team after they discovered he had a shoulder issue.

According to reports from Bob Nightengale and other sources, the Blue Jays have signed Jeff Hoffman to a $33 million deal, making it the largest contract for a reliever so far this MLB offseason.

Hoffman, a free agent, was close to signing with the Boston Red Sox before the deal fell through due to the discovery of a shoulder problem that would have prevented him from securing a potential $40 million contract with them, as they, too, are in the market for bullpen reinforcements.

It’s worth noting that Hoffman played alongside Harper in the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with his standout campaign coming in 2024. That season, Hoffman appeared in 68 games, posting a career-best 2.17 ERA.

Blue Jays’ bullpen struggles and 2025 outlook

The Blue Jays endured a tough 2024 season, finishing with a losing record of 74-88, their first losing season since 2020. The bullpen, which posted an average ERA of 4.39 across four relievers, was a major area of concern, particularly for a team that needs to improve its late-game performance.

Genesis Cabrera, the team’s best reliever last season with a 3.58 ERA in 69 appearances, will not return in 2025, as he reached a deal with the New York Mets. Cabrera didn’t reach any deal with the Blue Jays but it was rumored he could’ve make a come back for the next season.

Better Collective Logo