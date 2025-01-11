MLB News: Bryce Harper’s ex-teammate signs $33M deal with Blue Jays amid shoulder concerns

The Toronto Blue Jays are actively exploring ways to strengthen their bullpen, with one of their key targets for the 2025 season being a former Bryce Harper teammate who was recently let go by another team after they discovered he had a shoulder issue.

According to reports from Bob Nightengale and other sources, the Blue Jays have signed Jeff Hoffman to a $33 million deal, making it the largest contract for a reliever so far this MLB offseason.

Hoffman, a free agent, was close to signing with the Boston Red Sox before the deal fell through due to the discovery of a shoulder problem that would have prevented him from securing a potential $40 million contract with them, as they, too, are in the market for bullpen reinforcements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Hoffman played alongside Harper in the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with his standout campaign coming in 2024. That season, Hoffman appeared in 68 games, posting a career-best 2.17 ERA.

Advertisement

Blue Jays’ bullpen struggles and 2025 outlook

The Blue Jays endured a tough 2024 season, finishing with a losing record of 74-88, their first losing season since 2020. The bullpen, which posted an average ERA of 4.39 across four relievers, was a major area of concern, particularly for a team that needs to improve its late-game performance.

Advertisement

Genesis Cabrera, the team’s best reliever last season with a 3.58 ERA in 69 appearances, will not return in 2025, as he reached a deal with the New York Mets. Cabrera didn’t reach any deal with the Blue Jays but it was rumored he could’ve make a come back for the next season.