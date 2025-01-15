Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Star wide receiver publicly admits he wants to play for Mike Tomlin and Steelers

In a surprising and bold revelation, a star wide receiver has publicly expressed his desire to join forces with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem ready to hit the reset button after another playoff failure. In his final press conference of the season, the head coach admitted that there will be many changes for the franchise.

Of course, the big question lies in the quarterback position. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, a free agent, or perhaps finding a prospect through the Draft. All with the goal of finally finding the successor of Ben Roethlisberger.

However, it is also a fact that the supporting cast did not meet expectations, and that’s why the offense had terrible numbers in the final weeks. In this scenario, with the goal of winning the Super Bowl, a star wide receiver has confirmed that he wants to play for Tomlin.

Advertisement

Who might Steelers sign?

During an interview with Kay Adams, Davante Adams acknowledged that he would like to play for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. The statement came after a very interesting question by Kay about the team’s situation. “Pittsburgh could have used you this past weekend. You like Tomlin? You’d play for Tomlin?”

This was his answer. “Oh, 100%. I love Mike. I think anytime you have a coach that’s a players coach. You can tell that they got a way with their guys. Those type of coaches, whether they coach me or not, they always win me over. So, I’ve had nothing but respect for him and it’s been mutual. He talked to me during some games. Obviously a great coach, but he is a great dude too.”

Advertisement
NFL News: George Pickens may have taken a big shot at Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Ravens

see also

NFL News: George Pickens may have taken a big shot at Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Is Stephen Curry leaving the Warriors? Coach Steve Kerr weighs in with a decisive answer
NBA

Is Stephen Curry leaving the Warriors? Coach Steve Kerr weighs in with a decisive answer

Connor Bedard teammate Taylor Hall drops very sincere admission about his future in Chicago
NHL

Connor Bedard teammate Taylor Hall drops very sincere admission about his future in Chicago

Lyon use Lionel Messi to take dig at Cristiano Ronaldo while announcing an Argentine World Cup champion
Soccer

Lyon use Lionel Messi to take dig at Cristiano Ronaldo while announcing an Argentine World Cup champion

LSU HC Brian Kelly makes his pick between Buckeyes and Notre Dame for the National Championship Game
College Football

LSU HC Brian Kelly makes his pick between Buckeyes and Notre Dame for the National Championship Game

Better Collective Logo