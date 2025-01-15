Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem ready to hit the reset button after another playoff failure. In his final press conference of the season, the head coach admitted that there will be many changes for the franchise.

Of course, the big question lies in the quarterback position. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, a free agent, or perhaps finding a prospect through the Draft. All with the goal of finally finding the successor of Ben Roethlisberger.

However, it is also a fact that the supporting cast did not meet expectations, and that’s why the offense had terrible numbers in the final weeks. In this scenario, with the goal of winning the Super Bowl, a star wide receiver has confirmed that he wants to play for Tomlin.

Who might Steelers sign?

During an interview with Kay Adams, Davante Adams acknowledged that he would like to play for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. The statement came after a very interesting question by Kay about the team’s situation. “Pittsburgh could have used you this past weekend. You like Tomlin? You’d play for Tomlin?”

This was his answer. “Oh, 100%. I love Mike. I think anytime you have a coach that’s a players coach. You can tell that they got a way with their guys. Those type of coaches, whether they coach me or not, they always win me over. So, I’ve had nothing but respect for him and it’s been mutual. He talked to me during some games. Obviously a great coach, but he is a great dude too.”

