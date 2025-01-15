Trending topics:
The Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming to strengthen their roster with top talent, are awaiting the arrival of Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki. Meanwhile, three prominent Latin American prospects were notably absent from recent developments.

By Santiago Tovar

Roki Sasaki of Samurai Japan in action during the training session at Sugimoto Shoji Buffaloes Stadium Maishima on March 05, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.
© Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty ImagesRoki Sasaki of Samurai Japan in action during the training session at Sugimoto Shoji Buffaloes Stadium Maishima on March 05, 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to defend their 2024 World Series title as they prepare for the 2025 MLB season. With four new players added to the roster and two key members of their championship squad returning, the Dodgers’ front office is now waiting on one final piece: Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, whose decision could significantly impact their offseason plans.

In professional sports, calculated risks are often the key to success. For the Dodgers, it appears that signing Sasaki is a high-priority move to solidify their roster. However, their pursuit of the Japanese star has come at a cost, as they’ve missed out on three promising Latin American prospects this signing period.

The latest name to slip through their grasp is Dominican infielder Teilon Serrano. According to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR, Serrano has withdrawn from his agreement with the Dodgers and will now re-enter the market as an international free agent.

“Dominican INF Teilon Serrano, who was set to sign with the Dodgers in the upcoming 2024-25 international signing period, withdrew from his agreement and is back on the market, per sources. Serrano will now look to sign with a new MLB organization,” Romero shared on his X account.

Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The two Latin American prospects the Dodgers let slip away

While Sasaki’s decision remains pending, the Dodgers have already missed out on signing two notable Latin American prospects for the 2025 MLB season. Although neither was at the very top of their prospect list, both players were initially committed to the Dodgers before ultimately signing with other franchises.

One of the prospects is Darrell Morel, a talented shortstop from the Dominican Republic. Morel is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the international signing window after waiting for an offer from the Dodgers that never materialized. With this addition, the Pirates gain a highly skilled player who aspires to become one of MLB’s top performers.

The other missed opportunity is Orlando Patiño, a promising outfielder from Venezuela. Initially committed to the Dodgers, Patiño ultimately decided to start his MLB journey elsewhere, choosing the Chicago White Sox during the international signing period.

All eyes on Sasaki’s decision this week

As speculation intensifies, the Japanese pitching sensation is reportedly weighing offers from two West Coast frontrunners: the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. According to sources, Sasaki is expected to announce his highly anticipated decision on January 17.

