MLB

MLB News: Pirates' sensation sparks bold comparison to Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

The rising star of the Pittsburgh Pirates is captivating MLB fans with his talent and dominance, to the point of being compared to Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
© Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

By Alexander Rosquez

The number one prospect in the 2023 MLB draft and pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been compared to Shohei Ohtani, the superstar of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Paul Skenes, of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has lived up to expectations and become one of baseball’s most outstanding phenomena. Skenes has shown a level of dominance in his first season in the majors that places him among the best pitchers in the league.

With a 2.07 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched, Skenes has impressed everyone with his talent and skill. His performance earned him an All-Star spot, making him the first rookie to do so since 1995.

Paul Skenes found himself compared to Ohtani in ESPN’s Jeff Passan’s latest article: “Nobody since Ohtani has arrived in the major leagues with more hype than Paul Skenes upon his May 11 debut,” Passan writes. “All he has done since is pitch better than almost anyone in the major leagues. The only pitcher with a case is Chris Sale, and Skenes stacks up evenly against him.”

“Skenes could have been intimidated by the pressure, overwhelmed by the media, humbled by the hitters,” Passan wrote. “Nope, nope, nope. When he’s on the mound, Skenes is the one in charge. He’s everything he’s supposed to be — and more.”

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Skenes’ dominance with Pittsburgh

Skenes has shown impressive consistency in his first 21 MLB starts. He has pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer runs in 15 of those games. Additionally, he has struck out at least seven batters in 13 of those starts.

MLB News: Pirates\&#039; rookie who leads the Pitcher Power Ranking

see also

MLB News: Pirates" rookie who leads the Pitcher Power Ranking

Despite challenges against the St. Louis Cardinals, Skenes has maintained a high level of performance. In his two losses to the Cardinals, he has pitched 14.1 innings, allowing eight hits, three runs, and striking out 15 batters.

The future of Skenes in MLB

Paul Skenes has exceeded all expectations placed on him since his arrival in the Major Leagues. His talent and mastery of the game position him as one of the most promising pitchers in baseball today. With a bright future ahead, Skenes has the potential to become an MLB star and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to success.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

