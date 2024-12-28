Jerry Jones will have a very complicated offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the team showing improvement in recent weeks, the reality is that the historic franchise is very close to reaching 30 years without winning the Super Bowl.

The first steps toward success seemed to be the major contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, the 2024 season was a failure, as the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, largely due to injuries.

For this reason, in the coming months, Jones will have to decide who will be the team’s head coach for 2025 and, perhaps most importantly, which players will make up the supporting cast for stars like Prescott, Lamb, and Micah Parsons.

Who will the Dallas Cowboys sign?

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones, Director of Personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, revealed that in several conversations with Jerry Jones, four players have already been identified as priorities for the team: Rico Dowdle, Jourdan Lewis, Osa Odighizuwa, and Chauncey Golston. All of them are set to become free agents.

“We want them back. They’ve shown that they are Dallas Cowboys football players. They’re certainly guys we want to have back, it’s just making all the calculus work when it comes to fitting everybody under the salary cap.”

