NCAAB News: Kentucky's Mark Pope admits frustration over one key aspect of his team

The Kentucky Wildcats have always held a high standard for themselves. As such, it’s not enough to just win and get by: They need to play flawless, winning basketball on both ends of the floor.

Mark Pope’s team was on top of the world. They were riding a seven-game winning streak before a tough loss to the Clemson Tigers. Then, after three wins in a row, they suffered another setback, this time to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Needless to say, these losses have sounded off the alarms within the program. As good as they’ve been for the most part, the coach is frustrated with their inconsistent shooting.

Mark Pope is frustrated with Kentucky’s struggles from beyond the arc

“I’m frustrated that we’re not shooting more threes,“ he told Kentucky Today. “It just eats at my heart. I’m like, man, we should be shooting the ball more. We’re working on that. We’re working on that and we’re going to get there.”

The Wildcats knocked down just four of 22 three-pointers vs. the Buckeyes, way below the 25 triples they usually hit. That’s also good for just 18% from beyond the arc.

That’s not going to get the job done against tougher opposition, and with only Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson consistently hitting threes, the rest of the team will have to get out of this slump in no time.