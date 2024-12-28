Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Former NBA star warns teams not to draft Cooper Flagg at No. 1

Even though most scouts still believe Cooper Flagg should be the first guy off the board, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas isn't that sure.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to take the floor during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium
By Ernesto Cova

For most of this high school career, Cooper Flaggwas penciled in as the best prospect in his class. Now, with him dominating in college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils, that continues to be the case for the most part.

However, with other players surging around college hoops and more tape available, some are starting to question whether Flagg is actually the undisputed alpha dog in his class.

Notably, that includes former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. In the latest edition of his podcast, the controversial pundit claimed that Flagg would be better suited as the second or third pick.

Gilbert Arenas says Cooper Flagg is his ‘second or third’ option

Like, he’s my second or third option,” Arenas said. “If I’m demanding, if I’m telling him to be the next type of GOAT guy that we’re gonna feed our offense through, I don’t… I can’t see it right now.”

Head coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies runs out during introductions against the Trilogy during BIG3 Week Six at Comerica Center on July 23, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.

Some were expecting to see a little more from Flagg so far. Even so, the Blue Devils are stacked with talent, and they admittedly don’t want to run everything through him.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

There’s a strong case to be made for him to be the first-overall pick, and most NBA scouts seem to agree. Even so, the picture will get clearer as that date gets closer.

Ernesto Cova

