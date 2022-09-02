The National League showcases some of the best pitchers on Earth, but some of them have been nearly unhittable throughout the season.

The race for the top of the National League has been kind of one-sided, with the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting on the top tier and the New York Mets trying to play catch up. Unsurprisingly, most insiders believe the World Series champion will come out of the NL.

A lot of that success has to be credited to their starting rotations. Names like Max Scherzer, Julio Urias, Jacob deGrom, and Clayton Kershaw stand out from the rest of the pack. But some guys have been even better than them.

That's why today, we'll give them props by letting you know everything there is about the top three candidates to take home the Cy Young award in the National League. Who'll take the trophy home? Let's break it down.

MLB News: 3 Leading Candidates For National League Cy Young

3. Max Freid

Max Fried got off to another slow start to the season, but he was quick to put it in the rearview mirror. He's been one of the most dominant hurlers since the All-Star break and is keeping the World Series champions Atlanta Braves in contention for their division.

Throughout the season, Fried has logged a 12-5 record with a 2.56 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts to just 27 walks over 25 starts and 158.1 IP. He's proven that he can stay healthy and be a workhorse for Brian Snitker's team.

2. Tony Gonsolin

One would expect Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, or even Julio Urias to be the Los Angeles Dodgers' top Cy Young candidate this season, but it's not. Tony Gonsolin has been so good that most people have forgotten about Buehler and Dustin May.

Gonsolin continues to put the leading World Series candidate on his shoulders, logging a 16-1 record with a 2.10 ERA, 0.865 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and 35 free passes on 23 starts and 128.1 innings of work.

1. Sandy Alcantara

Standing out on a bad team with a good rotation is no easy task for any pitcher, but Sandy Alcantara isn't like every pitcher. He's been a stud for the ever-struggling Miami Marlins and is the only untouchable player in the organization right now.

Alcantara has lacked the run support other players on this list have on a nightly basis. Still, he currently boasts a 12-6 record with a 2.13 ERA, 0.980 WHIP, 167 strikeouts, and 185.2 innings, including four complete games and one shutout.