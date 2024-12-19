NHL News: Penguins star Sidney Crosby makes honest admission amid goal drought

The Pittsburgh Penguins have risen back from the NHL‘s basement and are now in the hunt for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The season is still far from over, but the Penguins have flipped the script and spirits are back high in Steel City. Yet, not everyone is thriving during this run. Captain Sidney Crosby has not been particularly delighted with his recent outings.

Crosby is undeniably the best player in the roster, and he has the ability to take over any game even as a 39-year-old veteran. However, while Pittsburgh boasts a 7-2-1 record over the past ten games, Crosby has been surprisingly quiet on the scoresheet.

Sidney Crosby drags a ten-game goal skid. His last tally was against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 23. In Crosby days, that’s a lot of time. However, the star center registered assists in ten goals over that stretch.

While Crosby is frustrated by the dry spell he’s currently enduring, he remains confident on his play and grateful the team can stack together wins despite his struggles.

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Nashville Predators on June 11 2017.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but it’s slightly easier when you’re winning games,” Crosby stated, via Pens Inside Scoop on X. “Grateful that we’re still finding ways to win games, even with some of the opportunities missed. Hoping there is a chunk due to go in soon. Usually when I’m asked about it, is usually when it starts to change. So, thank you. What took you so long?!”

Mike Sullivan sends big praise to Crosby

While the Penguins would love for Crosby to end his hex and find the back of the net again, they are confident on their captain and aware of his production that exceeds the goal scoring.

During the Penguins 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, Crosby showcased his uniqueness. Though he didn’t score, Crosby set up the late equalizer with a brilliant backhand pass—arguably more impressive than a goal. Head coach Mike Sullivan was marvelled at the assist, as were the thousands of fans in the stands.

“He makes a terrific play to Grz for the game-tier. He’s probably the only guy in the rink that could make that play. It’s a backhand sauce, lands flat right on the tap. There aren’t a lot of guys that can make that type of play.“

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after Rickard Rakell #67 scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at SAP Center on February 14, 2023.

Team’s message to Crosby

When speaking about his captain’s scoring skid, Sullivan voiced a calm statement. “I just think it’s a matter of time,” Sullivan said, per Pens Inside Scoop. “He still has an impact on the game, even when he doesn’t score, in so many ways. I think he’s so close. He could’ve had three tonight. So, I think it’s a matter of time.”

Pittsburgh certainly hopes Crosby finds the back of the net soon. While the Penguins have managed to withstand his goalless stretch, they may be running out of scoring options and will need their captain to step up. Up next, Pittsburgh will travel to Nashville to take on the Predators.